COVID-19 surge: Corona curfew extended in Anantnag, Kulgam districts till further orders

Srinagar: Amid spike in the Covid-19 cases, the authorities on Sunday decided to extended the Corona curfew, which was already in place, in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of South Kashmir till further orders.

District magistrate Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla in a Tweet said that Anantnag will continue with the existing level of measures which are in place since 28 April.

“CORONA CURFEW- Anantnag will CONTINUE with the existing level of measures, which are in place since 28 April. So corona curfew continues till further orders,” Singla Tweeted.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Kulgam, Dr Bilal Bhat in a Tweet also informed that the corona curfew will continue in Kulgam district till further orders.

“Corona Curfew-Kulgam. District Kulgam will continue with the existing level of measures, which are in place since 28 April. So corona curfew continues till further orders,” Bilal Tweeted.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday had announced an 84-hour-long curfew in 11 districts starting from Thursday evening which was later extended to rest of the districts starting from Friday evening till Monday morning 7am.

On Saturday, government decided to extend Corona curfew in four districts including Srinagar and Jammu of Jammu and Kashmir till May 06—(KNO)