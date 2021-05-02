COVID-19 resurgence: Outbound passengers violate Covid-19 SOPs at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: Long queues of outbound passengers were seen on Sunday at the Srinagar Airport, violating Covid-19 SOPs after many early flights were cancelled due to low bookings.

An official said that due to less bookings some early flights were cancelled and now airlines are merging the passengers in other airlines which is taking some time.

Dear Passengers, We would like to apprise you that,we are taking all the precautionary measures against spread of COVID. We're regularly sanitizing the terminal buildings & high contact surfaces.We need a little bit help from you that please follow the guidelines.@AAI_Official — Srinagar Airport (@Aaisnrairport) May 2, 2021

He, however, said that after the announcements and men from the Airport Authority and CISF advised people to follow physical distancing and wearing of face masks, people followed the SOPs instantly.

“People who are visiting the Airport should take the responsibility on their own given the situation. People need to be responsible as everyone is well aware about the situation,” he said.

He further said that the crowd at Srinagar Airport is all outbound and people are requested to follow the already announced Covid-19 SOPs and guidelines.

“The manpower deployed at the airport are also vulnerable to get infected with the virus, it is better people follow the SOPs on their own,” he said.

Notably pictures of passengers violating Covid-19 SOPs at Srinagar Airport had gone viral, after which the Airport authorities made rigourous appeals to the people to follow Covid-19 SOPs—(KNO)