Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir on Thursday has impressed upon all Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents and Block Medical Officers to get Covid-19 SOPs properly implemented in all health care institutions falling under their administrative control besides that no patient or attendant should be allowed to enter in hospital premises unless and until RAT testing is undertaken.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In view of the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in the country & detection of some cases of Omicron in UT of J&K as well, all the Chief Medical Officers/Medical Superintendents/Block Medical Officers are hereby enjoined upon to get COVID-19 SOP’s/Guidelines properly implemented in all the Health Care Institutions falling under their Administrative Control.” Reads the circular issued by DHSK.

“Besides, they will ensure that no patient/attendant is allowed to enter in the hospital premises unless & until RAT testing is undertaken & masks are put on face by them properly.” the order adds.

“However, in case of dire emergencies, the need based protocols should be followed.” Order adds further.