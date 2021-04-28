COVID-19: Nine more die in Kashmir, toll reaches 2,206 in J&K

Srinagar: Nine more patients who had tested positive for Coronavirus died, taking fatalities count in Jammu and Kashmir to 2,206.

An official said that nine patients who died include 75-year-old man from Badamwari, 76-year-old man from Zakura, 58-year-old woman from Balgarden, 60-year-old woman from Chanapora, 75-year-old woman from Nowshera, 56-year-old man from Baghat area of Srinagar district, 65-year-old from Kunzar, 70-year-old man from Baramulla and 82-year-old woman from Kishtwar.

An official said that 75-year-old man from Badamwari, 76-year-old man from Zakura Srinagar, 65-year-old from Kunzar, 70-year-old man from Baramulla died at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute Of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura and 60-year-old woman from Chanapora died at JVC Hospital Bemina.

He added that 58-year-old female from Balgarden, 56-year-old man from Baghat area of Srinagar district and 82-year-old woman from Kishtwar died at SMHS Hospital Srinagar and 75-year-old woman died at CD Hospital Dalgate.

With nine more deaths, the death toll due to novel Coronavirus in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir climbs to 2,206 including 844 in Jammu division and 1,362 in Kashmir division—(KNO)