COVID-19: Newborn among nine die in Kashmir, toll 180

Srinagar: An 11-day-old infant was among the fresh deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities related to Covid-19 in J&K to 180.

Officials said five patients who died at SKIMS since Saturday evening include an 11-day-old baby from Yaripora, Kulgam; an 80-year-old woman from Budoo, Kulgam; a 47-year-old woman also from Kulgam; a 55-year-old woman from Kangan, Ganderbal, and a 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh, Srinagar while four patients who died at SMHS include a 55-year-old man from Chadoora, Budgam, a 65-year-old man from Tangmarg, Baramulla, a 40-year-old man from Habba Kadal, Srinagar and an 80-year-old man from Handwara Kupwara.

Dr G H Yatoo, Nodal officer for Covid-19 at SKIMS said that the baby girl from Kulgam who was admitted on July 9 died at SKIMS at around 4 pm on Sunday. He said that the patient was a case of Aortic Stenosis with Carcinogenic shock and respiratory failure.

Dr Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent at SKIMS said that the 80-year-old lady from Budoo, Kulgam who was admitted on June 26 died at 1:50 am due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

He said the patient was suffering from Community acquired pneumonia, and other ailments. Professor Jan added that the 47-year-old female from Kulgam who was admitted on July 10 died at 2:20 am, again due to Cardiopulmonary arrest.

“The patient was suffering from hypertension, diabetes, pneumonia and other ailments,” he said.

Dr Jan further added that the 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh Srinagar who was admitted on July 9 and tested positive on Saturday died at 03:25 am due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

He said patient was suffering from community acquired pneumonia and other ailments. He said that the 55-year-old woman from Kangan, Ganderbal died at SKIMS at 9:15 am also died due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

He said that the deceased was case of “Intra-cranial space occupying lesion” (ICSOL).

Meanwhile, Dr. Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent at SMHS said that the 55-year-old man from Chadoora, Budgam who was admitted on July 7 and tested positive for Covod-19 died on Sunday.

He said that patient was suffering from hypertension, pneumonia, intracranial haemorrhage and other ailments.

He added that the 65-year-old man from Tangmarg who was tested positive for Covid-19 also died at SMHS. Patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and other ailments, he said.

The 40-year-patient from Habba Kadal, Srinagar who was admitted on July 08 and tested positive for Covid-19 also died at SMHS on Sunday.

Patient was suffering from hypothyroidism and other ailments, the doctor said.

He further added that a patient from Handwara Kupwara who died and was tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday evening.

Patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and other ailments, he said.

With nine more deaths, the death toll related to Covid-19 has reached to 180 including 163 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division. (KNO inputs)