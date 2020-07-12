by Monitor News Bureau 2 min read

COVID-19: Newborn among nine die in Kashmir, toll 180

Funeral prayers of a deceased Covid patient in Kashmir - (KM/File Photo)

Srinagar: An 11-day-old infant was among the fresh deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities related to Covid-19 in J&K to 180.

Officials said five patients who died at SKIMS since Saturday evening include an 11-day-old baby from Yaripora, Kulgam; an 80-year-old woman from Budoo, Kulgam; a 47-year-old woman also from Kulgam; a 55-year-old woman from Kangan, Ganderbal, and a 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh, Srinagar while four patients who died at SMHS include a 55-year-old man from Chadoora, Budgam, a 65-year-old man from Tangmarg, Baramulla, a 40-year-old man from Habba Kadal, Srinagar and an 80-year-old man from Handwara Kupwara.

 

Dr G H Yatoo, Nodal officer for Covid-19 at SKIMS said that the baby girl from Kulgam who was admitted on July 9 died at SKIMS at around 4 pm on Sunday. He said that the patient was a case of Aortic Stenosis with Carcinogenic shock and respiratory failure.

Dr Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent at SKIMS said that the 80-year-old lady from Budoo, Kulgam who was admitted on June 26 died at 1:50 am due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

He said the patient was suffering from Community acquired pneumonia, and other ailments. Professor Jan added that the 47-year-old female from Kulgam who was admitted on July 10 died at 2:20 am, again due to Cardiopulmonary arrest.

“The patient was suffering from hypertension, diabetes, pneumonia and other ailments,” he said.

Dr Jan further added that the 60-year-old man from Gulab Bagh Srinagar who was admitted on July 9 and tested positive on Saturday died at 03:25 am due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

He said patient was suffering from community acquired pneumonia and other ailments. He said that the 55-year-old woman from Kangan, Ganderbal died at SKIMS at 9:15 am also died due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

He said that the deceased was case of “Intra-cranial space occupying lesion” (ICSOL).

Meanwhile, Dr. Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent at SMHS said that the 55-year-old man from Chadoora, Budgam who was admitted on July 7 and tested positive for Covod-19 died on Sunday.

Also Read

He said that patient was suffering from hypertension, pneumonia, intracranial haemorrhage and other ailments.

He added that the 65-year-old man from Tangmarg who was tested positive for Covid-19 also died at SMHS. Patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and other ailments, he said.

The 40-year-patient from Habba Kadal, Srinagar who was admitted on July 08 and tested positive for Covid-19 also died at SMHS on Sunday.

Patient was suffering from hypothyroidism and other ailments, the doctor said.

He further added that a patient from Handwara Kupwara who died and was tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday evening.

Patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and other ailments, he said.

With nine more deaths, the death toll related to Covid-19 has reached to 180 including 163 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division. (KNO inputs)

Content Protection by DMCA.com

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


About the Author

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *