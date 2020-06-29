by Monitor News Desk < 1 min read

COVID-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday announced that it has extended the lockdown till July 31 in view of the steadily increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.

While all existing lockdown conditions will continue, the government will gradually ease restrictions over the next month.

 

All visits outdoors, barring for essentials or for specified employment purposes will remain banned during this period.

Since the past three days, the state has been recording 5,000-plus Covid-19 cases daily, taking its tally to 164,626, and there have been 7,429 deaths till date.

