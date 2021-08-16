COVID-19: J&K reports one death, 77 positive cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday witnessed one death and 77 fresh positive cases taking the number of total active cases in the UT to 1,229.

With one more death, the death toll in the UT has stood at 4,398 and 77 fresh positive cases reported on Monday have pushed the tally of positive cases to 323,499.

Of the exact number of 323,499 cases, 200,953 are from Kashmir division and 122,546 from Jammu division. Officials said that among 77 new cases, 54 belong to Kashmir division while as 23 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 200,953 including 197,978 recoveries and 2,240 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 122,546 including 119,894 recoveries and 2,158 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 1,229 including 735 from Kashmir division and 494 from Jammu division.

With 135 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 317,872 which is 98.26 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 14 from Srinagar, 12 from Baramulla, 08 from Budgam, 03 from Pulwama, 02 from Kupwara, 02 from Anantnag, 06 from Bandipora, 07 from Ganderbal, 00 from Kulgam and 00 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 23 from Jammu division include 04 from Jammu, 04 from Udhampur, 08 from Rajouri, 06 from Doda, 00 from Kathua, 01 from Samba, 00 from Kishtwar, 00 from Poonch, 00 from Ramban and 00 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Meanwhile, authorities on Monday said that no fresh cases of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus was reported in the UT and tally stands at 42.

As per officials figures, 71,836 positive cases including 834 deaths and 70,706 recoveries are from Srinagar, 23,770 including 282 deaths and 23,408 recoveries are from Baramulla, 23,031 including 22,742 recoveries and 206 deaths are from Budgam, 15,263 including 15,030 recoveries and 194 deaths are from Pulwama, 14,156 including 166 deaths and 13,954 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,376 including 16,135 recoveries and 205 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,562 cases including 9,408 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 10,031 including 9,885 recoveries and 78 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,337 including 11,183 recoveries and 117 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,591 including 5,527 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 52,915 including 51,652 recoveries and 1,142 deaths are from Jammu district, 11,369 including 11,190 recoveries and 137 deaths are from Udhampur, 11,033 including 10,743 recoveries and 229 deaths are from Rajouri, 7,419 including 7,206 recoveries and 128 deaths are from Doda, 9,273 including 9,115 recoveries and 151 deaths are from Kathua, 7,131 including 7,002 recoveries and 120 deaths are from Samba, 4,709 including 4,621 recoveries and 44 deaths are from Kishtwar, 6,291 including 6,168 recoveries and 97 deaths are from Poonch, 5,981 including 5,909 recoveries and 67 deaths are from Ramban and 6,425 including 6,288 recoveries and 43 deaths are from Reasi.

As per the daily information bulletin 3,060,794 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 8,727 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 1,229 persons are in isolation.