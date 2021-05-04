COVID-19: J&K reports biggest daily spike of 4650 cases, 37 deaths

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Union territory on Tuesday witnessed 37 deaths due to Covid pandemic while 4,650 fresh positive cases highest since pandemic were also reported, taking the number of total active cases in the UT to 37,302 .

With 37 more deaths the death toll in the UT has reached to 2,457 and the active cases continue to increase and the recovery rate decreases with each passing day. 4,650 fresh positive cases reported on Tuesday pushed the tally of positive cases to 191,869.

Of the exact number of 191,869 cases, 117,207 are from Kashmir and 74,662 from Jammu division. Officials said that among 4,650 new cases, 3,187 belong to Kashmir division while as 1,463 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 117,207 including 91,583 recoveries and 1,452 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 74,662 including 60,526 recoveries and 1,006 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 37,302 including 24,172 from Kashmir division and 13,130 from Jammu division.

With 1,878 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 152,109 which is 79.27 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 1,311 from Srinagar, 352 from Baramulla, 386 from Budgam, 240 from Pulwama, 96 from Kupwara, 417 from Anantnag, 107 from Bandipora, 31 from Ganderbal, 162 from Kulgam and 85 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 1,463 from Jammu division include 598 from Jammu, 220 from Udhampur, 205 from Rajouri, 81 from Doda, 134 from Kathua, 50 from Samba, 15 from Kishtwar, 72 from Poonch, 49 from Ramban and 39 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Out of 37 deaths reported today, 10 died in GMC Jammu, 03 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in GMC Doda, 02 in CD Hosp Jmu, 01 in CIMS Jhalandar, 01 in KCGMC Karnal, 01 in SDH Mendhar, 01 in SMVDNH, Katra, 05 in Home (Brought Dead), 02 in CD Hosp Sgr, 01 in SKIMS Soura, 04 in SMHS Sgr, 01 in CHC Sopore, 02 in DH Pulwama, 01 in JLNM Srinagar and 01 in SKIMS Bemina.

As per officials figures, 48,095 positive cases including 565 deaths and 36,782 recoveries are from Srinagar, 14,120 including 203 deaths and 11,054 recoveries are from Baramulla, 11,701′ including 9,513 recoveries and 135 deaths are from Budgam, 7,868 including 6,159 recoveries and 106 deaths are from Pulwama, 7,471 including 104 deaths and 6,192 recoveries are from Kupwara, 8,069 including 5,819 recoveries and 111 deaths are from Anantnag, 5,794 cases including 5,050 and 65 deaths are from Bandipora, 5,686 including 5,051 recoveries and 52 deaths are from Ganderbal, 5,094 including 3,226 recoveries and 69 deaths are from Kulgam and 3,309 including 2,737 recoveries and 42 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 36,791 including 29,490 recoveries and 551 deaths are from Jammu district, 6,604 including 5,624 recoveries and 69 deaths are from Udhampur, 5,451 including 3,961 recoveries and 76 deaths are from Rajouri, 3,964 including 3,542 recoveries and 70 deaths are from Doda, 5,018 including 4,112 recoveries and 66 deaths are from Kathua, 4,152 including 2,867 recoveries and 60 deaths are from Samba, 3,018 including 2,864 recoveries and 22 deaths are from Kishtwar, 3,167 including 2,606 recoveries and 42 deaths are from Poonch, 2,813 including 2,439 recoveries and 30 deaths are from Ramban and 3,684 including 3,021 recoveries and 20 deaths are from Reasi.

As per the daily information bulletin 1,844,022 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 90,390 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 37,302 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 1,599,655 persons have completed surveillance period and 114,217 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 7,418,169 samples are available. Out of 7,418,169 the number of samples tested negative stands at 7,226,300 while as 191,869 have tested positive, among them 37,302 persons are active, 150,231 persons have recovered and 2,458 persons have died.