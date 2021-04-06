COVID-19: JK reports 561 new positive cases

JAMMU: The Government on Tuesday informed that 561 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),177 from Jammu division and 384 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 134015.Also 02 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 230 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 52 from Jammu Division and 178 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 134015 positive cases, 4483 are Active Positive, 127520 have recovered and 2012have died; 741 in Jammu division and 1271 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6286013test results available, 6151998 samples have been tested as negative till 06thApril, 2021.

Till date 1556065 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 59701 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4483 in isolation and 121399in home surveillance. Besides, 1368470 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 30170 positive cases (including 222 cases reported today) with 1668 Active Positive, 28026 recovered (including 112 cases recovered today), 476 deaths; Baramulla has 9284 positive cases (including 54 cases reported today)with 627Active Positive, 8476recovered (including 45 cases recovered today), 181 deaths; Budgam reported 8451 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today)with 335 active positive cases, 7995 recovered (including 12cases recovered today), 121 deaths; Pulwama has 6039 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today)with 110 Active Positive, 5837 recovered and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 5883 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), 120 Active Positive, 5666recoveries, 97 deaths; Anantnag district has 5256 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today)with 98 Active Positive, 5062 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 96 deaths; Bandipora has 4824 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today), with77 Active Positive and 4684 recoveries (including 01 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 4762 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today)with 64 Active Positive, 4649 recoveries and 49 deaths; Kulgam has 2962 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today)with 192 Active Positive, 2714 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 56 deaths while as Shopian has 2678 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today),43 active positive cases, 2595 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 26392 positive cases (including 99 cases reported today) with 781 active positive cases, 25228 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today), 383 deaths; Udhampur has 4429 positive cases (including 37 cases reported today), 90active positive cases, 4281 recoveriesand58 deaths; Rajouri has 3924 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today)with 37 active positive, 3831 recoveries(including 03 cases recovered today) and 56 deaths; Doda has 3471 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with16 Active positive, 3391 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3415 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today), 90 active positive cases, 3272 recovered(including 06 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2757 positive cases with 01 Active Positive, 2734 recoveries (including 17 recovered today)and22 deaths; Samba has 2889 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 40 active positive cases, 2808 recoveries and 41 deaths; Poonch has 2563 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with 29 active positive, 2508recoveriesand 26 deaths; Ramban has 2165 positive caseswith24 active positive cases, 2119 recoveries and 22 deaths while Reasi has 1701 positive (including 06 cases reported today)with 41 active positive cases, 1644 recoveries and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 134015 positive cases in J&K, 13944 have been reported as travelers while 120071 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 975 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 96 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 1307 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 73are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 2282 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 169vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.