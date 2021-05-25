COVID-19: J&K reports 53 deaths, 2,964 positive cases

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on Tuesday witnessed 53 deaths due to Covid-19 while 2,964 fresh positive cases were also reported, taking the number of total active cases in the UT to 44,918.

With 53 more deaths the death toll in the UT has reached to 3,662 and 2,964 fresh positive cases reported on Tuesday has pushed the tally of positive cases to 275,822. Jammu and Kashmir is under tight grip of Corona Curfew since April 29.

Of the exact number of 275,822, cases, 169,299 are from Kashmir division and 106,523 from Jammu division. Officials said that among 2,964 new cases, 1,383 belong to Kashmir division while as 1,819 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 169,299 including 140,908 recoveries and 1,897 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 106,523 including 86,334 recoveries and 1,765 deaths.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 45,630 including 26,892 from Kashmir division and 18,738 from Jammu division.

With 3,623 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 227,242 which is 82.38 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 487 from Srinagar, 220 from Baramulla, 266 from Budgam, 169 from Pulwama, 91 from Kupwara, 223 from Anantnag, 85 from Bandipora, 97 from Ganderbal, 109 from Kulgam and 72 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 1,145:from Jammu division include 438 from Jammu, 102 from Udhampur, 99 from Rajouri, 62 from Doda, 117 from Kathua, 84 from Samba, 27 from Kishtwar, 58 from Poonch, 110 from Ramban and 48 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Out of 53 deaths reported today, 13 died in GMC Jammu, 03 in GMC Doda, 04 in GMC Kathua, 01 in GMC Rajouri, 01 in MH Satwari, 01 in MH Jallandhar, 01in CH Udhampur, 01 in DH Udhampur, 02 in DH Samba, 06 in Home/ Brought Dead, 06 in SMHS Sgr, 05 in JVC SKIMS, Bemina, 01 in DH Pulwama, 02 in DCHC Chanapora, 01 in GB Pant Srinagar, 02 in GMC Anantnag, 01 in DH Bandipora, 01 in TH Bijbehara & 01 in CHC Sopore.

As per officials figures, 62,955 positive cases including 745 deaths and 56,410 recoveries are from Srinagar, 19,309 including 244 deaths and 17,005 recoveries are from Baramulla, 19,161 including 14,792 recoveries and 169 deaths are from Budgam, 12,177 including 9,843 recoveries and 157 deaths are from Pulwama, 10,978 including 135 deaths and 8,994 recoveries are from Kupwara, 13,503 including 9,439 recoveries and 153 deaths are from Anantnag, 8,042 cases including 6,973 and 84 deaths are from Bandipora, 7,973 including 6,732 recoveries and 66 deaths are from Ganderbal, 9,268 including 6,839 recoveries and 90 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,067 including 3,881 recoveries and 54 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 48,566 including 40,596 recoveries and 994 deaths are from Jammu district, 10,220 including 8,854 recoveries and 115 deaths are from Udhampur, 9,158 including 6,144 recoveries and 162 deaths are from Rajouri, 5,255 including 4,043 recoveries and 84 deaths are from Doda, 8,452 including 7,273 recoveries and 120 deaths are from Kathua, 6,525 including 4,150 recoveries and 102 deaths are from Samba, 3,840 including 3,469 recoveries and 30 deaths are from Kishtwar, 4,834 including 3,720 recoveries and 76 deaths are from Poonch, 4,666 including 3,647 recoveries and 48 deaths are from Ramban and 5,007 including 4,438 recoveries and 34 deaths are from Reasi.

As per the daily information bulletin 2,043,076 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 74,881 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 44,918 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 1,777,678 persons have completed surveillance period and 141,937 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 8,311,463 samples are available. Out of 8,311,463 the number of samples tested negative stands at 8,035,641 while as 275,822 have tested positive, among them 44,918 persons are active, 227,242, persons have recovered and 3,662 persons have died.