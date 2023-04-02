Srinagar, April 02 : Jammu and Kashmir Sunday reported 19 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the number of active cases to 148 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

An official told) that among 19 new cases, 18 have been reporter from Kashmir division and one from Jammu division.

He said that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir have reached to 305,631 including 303,074 recoveries and 2,433 deaths, while total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 174,129 including 171,753 recoveries and 2,352 deaths.

He further said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 148 including 124 from Kashmir division and 24 from Jammu division.

“Among the fresh 19 cases today, 06 are from Srinagar, 01 from Baramulla, 04 from Budgam,01 from Kupwara, 01 from Bandipora, 04 from Ganderbal and 01 from Kulgam in Kashmir division and one from Ramban in Jammu division,” he said.