COVID-19: J&K reports 132 new positive cases, tally 6088

JAMMU: The Government on Monday informed that 132 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 10 from Jammu division and 122 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 6088. Also, 03 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 149 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 45 from Jammu Division and 104 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 6088 positive cases, 2472 are Active Positive, 3531 have recovered and 85 have died; 10 in Jammu division and 75 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 313687 test results available, 307599 samples have been tested as negative till June 22, 2020.

Additionally, till date 257565 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 39718 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 30 in Hospital Quarantine, 2472 in hospital isolation and 46853 under home surveillance. Besides, 168407 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 273 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 49 Active Positive, 223 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Srinagar has 695 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 450 Active Positive, 226 recovered, 19 deaths; Anantnag district has 608 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), with 174 Active Positive, 428 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 06 deaths; Baramulla has 617 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 336 Active Positive, 267 recovered, 14 deaths; Shopian has 636 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today) with 206 Active Positive, 420 recovered and 10 deaths; Kupwara has 453 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 121 Active Positive, 327 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Budgam has 346 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today), with 207 Active Positive and 133 recovered cases (including 04 cases recovered today) and 06 deaths; Ganderbal has 68 positive cases with 09 active positive cases and 59 recoveries; Kulgam has 693 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today), with 207 Active Positive and 476 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 10 deaths and Pulwama reported 323 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 169 active positive cases and 150 recovered (including 80 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 310 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 99 active positive cases and 204 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Udhampur has 212 positive cases with 90 active positive cases, 121 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 128 positive cases with 78 Active Positive and 50 recoveries; Rajouri has 83 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 47 active positive cases and 35 recovered and 01 death; Kathua has 196 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 84 Active positive and 112 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today); Kishtwar has 25 positive cases with 10 active positive cases and 15 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today); Ramban has 208 positive cases with 74 active positive and 134 recoveries; Reasi has 32 positive cases with 9 active positive and 23 recovered; Poonch has 114 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 35 active positive and 79 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today) while Doda has 68 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 18 active positive cases and 49 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 01 death.

According to the bulletin, of the total 6088 positive cases in J&K 2052 have been reported as travelers while 4036 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.