COVID 19: J&K reports 127 new positive cases, one death

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 26: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said 127 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

They include 23 from the Jammu division and 104 from the Kashmir division. One COVID death has been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 175 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 39 from Jammu Division and 136 from Kashmir Division.

Around 81.97 percent of the population above the age of 18 years has been vaccinated across Jammu and Kashmir.

The government said no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today. The tally of black fungus hit patients stands at 46.

According to the daily Media Bulletin, out of 329008 positive cases, 1514 are Active Positive, 323072 have recovered and 4422 have died; 2173 in the Jammu division and 2249 in the Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 14666921 test results available, 14337913 samples have been tested as negative till today.

To date, 3512273 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 6996 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 1514 in isolation, and 461861 in-home surveillance. Besides, 3037480 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 74080 positive cases (including 56 cases reported today) with 703 Active Positive, 72538 recovered (including 75 cases recovered today), 839 deaths; Baramulla has 24284 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 177 Active Positive, 23825 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today), 282 deaths; Budgam reported 23553 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 145 active positive cases, 23201 recovered (including 28 cases recovered today), 207 deaths; Pulwama has 15457 positive cases with 53 Active Positive, 15210 recovered and 194 deaths; Kupwara has 14341 positive cases, 27 Active Positive, 14148 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and 166 deaths; Anantnag district has 16517 positive cases with 26 Active Positive, 16286 recovered and 205 deaths; Bandipora has 9727 positive cases with 33 Active Positive, 9592 recoveries and 102 deaths; Ganderbal has 10300 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 86 Active Positive, 10135 recoveries and 79 deaths; Kulgam has 11476 positive cases 20 Active Positive, 11339 recoveries and 117 deaths while as Shopian has 5606 positive cases with 04 active positive cases, 5544 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 53148 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 50 active positive cases, 51954 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 1144 deaths; Udhampur has 11398 positive cases with 08 active positive cases, 11253 recoveries and 137 deaths; Rajouri has 11175 positive cases with 28 active positive, 10910 recoveries and 237 deaths; Doda has 7757 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 69 Active positive, 7555 recovered and 133 deaths; Kathua has 9293 positive cases with 05 active positive case, 9137 recovered and 151 deaths; Samba has 7148 positive cases with 09 active positive cases, 7019 recoveries and 120 deaths; Kishtwar has 4812 positive cases with 09 Active Positive, 4759 recoveries and 44 deaths; Poonch has 6347 positive cases with 07 active positive, 6243 recoveries and 97 deaths; Ramban has 6018 positive cases with 11 active positive cases, 5940 recoveries and 67 deaths while Reasi has 6571 positive cases with 44 active positive cases, 6484 recoveries and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 329008 positive cases in J&K, 23432 have been reported as travelers while 305576 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2423 COVID dedicated beds, 2019 Isolation beds with 2005 vacant beds, and 404 ICU beds where 397 beds are vacant in the Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 3013 beds are vacant, and 279 ICU beds where 262 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5776 COVID dedicated beds, 5093 Isolation beds with 5018 beds vacant, and 683 ICU beds with 659 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free teleconsultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under the National Teleconsultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on the web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install the e-sanjeevani OPD app from the Google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Soura, etc shall be strictly on a referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facilities for COVID-19 have been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for the segregation of patients in the emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining a physical distance of at least 2 meters from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, or washing them with soap and water, and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces, wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put the lives of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene, and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity-boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, antitussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 24.60 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personnel, and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

The public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.