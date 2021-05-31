Covid-19: J&K Govt sets June 10 as vaccination deadline for secretariat employees

Srinagar: J&K Government has asked Administrative Secretaries to ensure all employees working in Civil Secretariat are vaccinated by June 10.

“Attention of all Administrative Secretaries is invited towards Circular No. 12-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 06.04.2021, wherein instructions were issued for ensuring vaccination of employees above the age of 45 years. Since, vaccination against the COVID-19 disease is now available for the age group of 18 years and above, it is imperative that entire staff working in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu/Srinagar gets vaccinated immediately,” Manoj Kumar Dwividi, commissioner Secretary GAD, said in an order.

“Accordingly, it is impressed upon all Administrative Secretaries to ensure vaccination of all the employees working in their Administrative Departments by 10th of June, 2021 and submit a report in this regard on 11thof June, 2021 to the General Administration Department.” (GNS)