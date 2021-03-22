COVID-19: ‘Janta Curfew’ anniversary today; Twitterati are having ‘thali bajao’ throwback

Today marks the first anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic induced ‘Janta Curfew’ announced in the country on March 22 for 14 hours.

Exactly a year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation, announced a 14-hour-long ‘Janata Curfew’, that was imposed in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the country.

However, what Indians might especially remember from that day was the tribute that Indians paid to the frontline warriors by banging utensils in their balconies.

The curfew was largely successful as the streets remained empty and the people stayed at home. Two days after the curfew, a nationwide lockdown of 21 days was imposed.

Today, as the nation remains in the grips of the pandemic witnessing the second wave in some states, people are taking to Twitter to recall the memories of the day when ‘the new normal’ came into being. While some look back to the day happily, others are ridiculing the idea of banging utensils for a tribute. In a bid to pay tribute, some people, last year also ended up coming out on the streets, defeating the entire purpose of the curfew. The rest are finding the humour in the situation by creating memes.

Some Viral Moments We Can’t Forget?

