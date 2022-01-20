Srinagar, Jan 20 : Covid-19 cases continued to mount as Jammu and Kashmir reported 5992 fresh cases while seven persons succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

They said 1920 of the fresh cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 1072 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall tally to 378661.

Giving district wise details, the officials told that Srinagar reported 1306 cases, Baramulla 825, Budgam 636, Pulwama 125, Kupwara 137, Anantnag 137, Bandipora 237, Ganderbal 270, Kulgam 243, Shopian 34, Jammu 1217, Udhampur 200, Rajouri 70, Doda 72, Kathua 105, Samba 86, Kishtwar 47, Poonch 23, Ramban 42 and Reasi 58.

Seven persons also died during the time—five from Jammu division and two from Kashmir. So far 4586 people have died due to the virus—2237 in Jammu division and 2349 in Kashmir Valley.

A number of the fresh cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of GMC Srinagar and Anantnag besides District Hospital Pulwama.

The GMC Srinagar cases include male (18) (NA) from Hyderpora, female (24) (NA) GMC, male (40) (NA) from Baramulla, female (40) (NA) from Kupwara, male (40) (NA) from Rajouri kadal, male (50) (NA) from Pattan, female (40) (NA) from Sgr, female (25) (NA) from Malpora, male (30) (NA) from Kawdara, male (50) (NA) from Sgr, female (30) (NA) from Shopian, female (27) (NA) from Jammu, male (35) (NA) from Kursoo, female (30) (NA) from Shopian, male (45) (NA) from Bandipora, female (45) (NA) from Sgr, male (47) (NA) from Chadoora, male (03) (NA) from Bemina, female (26) (NA) from Eidgah, male (45) (NA) from Qamarwari, male (40) (NA) from Anantnag, female (30) (NA) from Eidgah, male (30) (NA) from Chattabal, female (40) (NA) from Pulwama, female (50) (NA) from Kupwara, male (28) (NA) from Sanatnagar, male (30) (NA) from Sanatnagar, male (42) (NA) from Sanatnagar, male (21) (NA) from Sanatnagar, male (26) (NA) from Sanatnagar, female (50) (NA) from Babdem Sgr, male (39) (NA) from Nawakadal, female (37) (NA) from Iqbal abad, male (30) (NA) from GDC, male (37) (NA) from Chadoora, male (35) (NA) from Budgam, male (30) (NA) from Sgr, female (21) (NA) from Pulwama, male (48) (NA) from Bemina, female (28) (NA) from Natipora, male (29) (NA) from Nowgam, male (13) (NA) from Hawal, male (42) (NA) from Hawal, female (10) (NA) from Hawal, female (26) (NA) from Pampore, female (35) (NA) from Shopian, male (14) (NA) from Lawaypora, male (35) (NA) from Chattabal, male (17) (NA) from Bandipora, male (39) (NA) from Batamaloo, female (14) (NA) Bagi mehtab, female (30) (NA) from Rainawari, female (26) (NA) from GDC, male (21) (NA) from Bandipora, female (18) (NA) from Habakadal, female (30) (NA) from Bemina, female (33) (NA) from Soura.

The GMC Anantnag cases include male (33) from Kulgam, female (26) from Dooru Ang, three males (63, 32, 29) from Zadipora Khanabal, male (23) from Sherpora Ang, male (50) from Wantra Kulgam, male (20) from Sundu Ang, male (27) from Monghall, male (49) from Malaknag, female (34) from GMCA, two males (31, 40) and female (30) from Pampore, female (26) from Qazigund, male (28) from Baghi Mehtab, female (36) from Tarigam, male (37) from GMC Ang, female (31) from Iqbalabad, male (25) from Kadipora, female (55) from Kheram, male (37) from Fatehpora, female (55) from Kokernag, female (21) from Bijbehara, male(70) from Mir Bazar, male (67) from Kp road, eighteen males (34, 7, 30, 22, 55, 32, 53, 32, 5, 50, 23, 50, 50, 35, 73, 15, 26, 45) and five females (12, 65, 34, 42, 48) from Charigam Sallar, male (26) from Heeward Kapran, male (45) from Malik Abad, male (39) from Sadoora Larkipora, female (22) from Dooru Shahabad, male (45) from SDM Office Dooru, male (41) from Ratnipora, male (40) from Tral, female (70) from Keegam, male (35) from Balapora, female (40) from Shadimarg, male (40) from Trenz, male (33) from Imamsahib, male (34) from Shemshipora, two males (28, 60) and two females (55, 25) from Killora, female (44) from Wachi, male (20) from Reban, female (15) from Chitragam, male (32) from Devipora, male (70) from Kawarigam, male (28) from Achabal, male (50) from Bon Dailgam, male (52) from Palpora, female (24) from Brakpora, male (45) from Brienty, male (35) from Sandoo, male (2.5) from Bonigam, female (32) from Dailgam, female (70) from Trahpoo, male (25) from Akingam, male (28) from Damhall, four males (46, 43, 31, 52) from Bijbehara Sirhama, two males (38, 35) from Kokernag, female (35) from Sagam Kokernag, female (20) from Nambal Mattan, male (16) and female (11) from Seer Hamdan, male (27) from Mattan Batpora, female (45) and two males (13, 14) from Lazibal, female (20) from Bamnoo Pulwama, male (70) from Keller Shpn, female (28) from Buderhama, female (45) from Ahmedabad D.H Pora, male (30) from Manzgam DH Pora, male (31) from H V Gam Kulgam, male (22) from D H Pora Kulgam, male (28) from Mattan, male (32) from Malpora Kulgam, male (20) from Kandipora Kulgam, male (32) from Kulgam, male (45) from Shopian, male (30) from Qazigund, male (36) from Ashmuji Kulgam, male (62) from Bhan Kulgam, male (40) from Devsar Kulgam, male (44) from Lamad Kulgam, male (39) from Yaripora Kulgam.

Cases confirmed at DH hospital Pulwama include female (20) from Arihal Pulwama, female (31) from Bala Nowpora Pulwama, female (30) from Wanpora Pulwama, female (30) from Shadab kherwa, female (33) from Pirpora, male (30) from Rajpora, male (32) from Pinglena, male (18) from Narwa, male (35) from Padhampora, male (40) from Bonora, male (50) from Bonora, male (50) from Bonora, male (40) from Bonora, male (50) from Bonora, male (50) from Bonora, male (50) from Bonora, male (50) from Bonora, female (30) from Rangmulla, male (40) from Ratnipora, female (40) from Nowgam Sgr, male (50) from Arigam, female (32) from Shadab shopian, male (39) from Sanzwatri, female (45) from Koil, male (40) from New colony, female (32) from Chakoora, female (60) from Panzgam Pulwama, female (12) from Prichoo, female (30) from Wasroora, female (25) from Shopian and male (35) from Tral.

Besides, they said, 1177 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—716 from Jammu Division and 461 from Kashmir. So far 343031 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 31044—10535 in Jammu and 20509 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 35461 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.