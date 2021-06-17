Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
India
··1 min read

COVID-19: Centre extends validity of driving licence, other motor vehicle documents till Sept 30

licence 2

The government on Thursday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till September 30, 2021, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said it has advised the enforcement authorities that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till September 30,2021.

 

The ministry’s advisory said all the states and union territories are requested to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that citizens, transporters and various other organisation, which are operating under this difficult time, may not get harassed and face difficulties.

It had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, December 27, 2020 and March 26, 2021 in connection with extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

From a daily case count of over 4 lakh, the number of new COVID-19 cases has been hovering around 70,000 in the last few days.


svg%3E
Previous
Airtel deploys additional 30 MHz spectrum in J&K, Ladakh to boost network capacity
svg%3E
Next
Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for construction of school building in Bandipora
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor