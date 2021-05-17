COVID-19: 72 out of 479 inmates test positive at Udhampur jail

Srinagar: Authorities on Monday said that 72 inmates have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Udhampur jail.

Superintendent of Udhampur Jail, Harish Kotwal said that samples of inmates were collected yesterday and 72 out of 479 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

He added that the cases were detected through the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) test on Sunday.

Kotwal added that precautionary measures have been taken in the jail already while the medicines and other related things are sufficiently available in jail—(KNO)