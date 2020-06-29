by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

COVID-19: 65-year-old patient from south Kashmir dies at SMHS, toll 95

Srinagar: A 65-year old patient from Sugan area of Shopian district who was admitted at SMHS on 18th June died on Monday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 95 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent at SMHS said that a 65-year-old patient from Shopian district who was admitted at SMHS on 18th of June died today morning.

 

“He was admitted as a community acquired pneumonia (CAP) patient and was also suffering from hypertension, fever, cough and other ailments,” he said, adding that the patient was tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning.

With his death, deaths related to Covid-19 have reached to 95 in the UT including 84 from Kashmir division and 11 from Jammu division—(KNO)

Content Protection by DMCA.com

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


About the Author

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *