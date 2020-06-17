COVID-19: 65-year-old man from Shopian dies at SKIMS, toll rises to 64

Died due to cardiopulmonary arrest: SKIMS

Srinagar: A 65- year-old man, infected with COVID- 19, from Shopian district died at SKIMS Soura on Wednesday , taking overall number of such deaths to 64 in J&K.

Officials said that patient was admitted at SKIMS on June 15 after testing positive for COVID-19

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Professor Farooq Jan said that patient died due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

With this overall death of COVID- 19 infected persons in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 64—(KNO)