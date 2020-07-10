COVID-19: 5 more deaths, 387 new cases, 91 in Srinagar alone

Srinagar, Jul 10: Five more COVID-19 patients died on Friday in the valley, thus taking the overall death toll due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 160.

Besides, the day also saw another huge spike in COVID-19 cases with 387 new patients testing positive for the virus across J&K.

Srinagar alone reported 97 of the new cases. The numbers in other Kashmir districts for the day were: Pulwama (47), Baramulla (36), Kupwara (34) Kulgam (33), Shopian (14), Anantnag (11), Bandipora (08), Ganderbal (07), and Budgam (06).

In Jammu division, 51 cases alone were recorded from Rajouri, while Jammu district recorded 23 cases.

As far as deaths are concerned, officials said that an 80-year-old man from Kokernag area of the South Kashmir’s Anantnag district died Thursday night, an 82-year-old man from Habba Kadal area of Srinagar and a 36-year-old lady from Noorbagh area of Srinagar died on Friday morning at CD hospital while as a 75 year old man from Kupwara died at JVC and a 95-year-old man from Shopian died at SKIMS (JVC) Bemina during the day.

Medical Superintendent of CD hospital, Dr Salim Tak said that the patient from Kokernag area of Anantnag was admitted on July 4 after testing positive and died during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

He said that the patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia besides respiratory failure.

He added that patient from Habba Kadal was admitted on July 7 and died on Friday morning. “He was diabetic, hypertensive and had Community Acquired Pneumonia,” he added.

The doctor added that the 36-year-old lady from Noorbagh area of Srinagar was referred from SMHS on July 08 after she was tested positive and died at CD hospital on Friday morning.

He said the patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and other ailments.

Principal JVC Bemina, Dr. Reyaz Untoo said that the elderly man from Dadsun Kupwara who was tested positive died at JVC on Friday afternoon.

“Patient was suffering from pneumonia, hypertension and diabetes,” he said.

Medical superintendent JVC Bemina Dr Shifa Deva said that the patient was admitted on July 04 and he died in ICU.

The fifth casualty also took place in SKIMS (JVC) Bemina where a 95-year-old male patient died of Covid-19. “He was suffering from pneumonia and other ailments. He was admitted in the hospital on July 8,” said Dr Shifa Deva.

With five more deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 in J&K has reached 160 including 144 from Kashmir and 15 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 39 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (31), Kulgam (18), Shopian (16), Anantnag (13), Budgam (11), Jammu (9), Kupwara (8), Pulwama (5), Bandipora (3), Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.