Srinagar, Jan 31 : Jammu and Kashmir reported significant decline in the number of covid-19 cases as 2550 were confirmed in the last 24 hours even as 15 persons succumbed to the virus during the time, officials said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said 974 of the fresh cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 1576 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 435425.

Regarding the fresh fatalities, the officials told that ten among them were reported from Jammu division and five from Kashmir valley. So far 4674 people have died due to the virus—2285 in Jammu and 2389 in Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise details, he said, Srinagar reported 391 cases, Baramulla 210, Budgam 172, Pulwama 84, Kupwara 225, Anantnag 138, Bandipora 171, Ganderbal 18, Kulgam 140, Shopian 27, Jammu 500, Udhampur 120, Rajouri 53, Doda 90, Kathua 11, Samba 14, Kishtwar 107, Poonch 21, Ramban 32 and Reasi 26.

Some of the cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of GMC Srinagar, GMC Anantnag and District hospital Pulwama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed casesremains51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 32,645doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,04,68,109.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 435425 positive cases, 36372are Active Positive (9579in Jammu Division and 26793in Kashmir Division), 394379 have recovered and 4674 have died; 2285 in Jammu division and 2389in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 21410100 test results available, 435425 samples have tested positive and 20974675 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 62,886 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 5746955 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 24732persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 36372 in isolation and 425690 in home surveillance. Besides, 5255487 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 391 cases, Baramulla reported 210 cases, Budgam reported 172 cases, Pulwama reported 84 cases, Kupwara reported 225cases, Anantnag reported 138cases, Bandipora reported 171cases, Ganderbal reported 18 cases, Kulgam reported 140 cases while as Shopian reported 27 fresh cases for today.

Similarly, Jammu reported 500 cases, Reasi reported 26 cases for today, Udhampur reported 120 cases, Rajouri reported 53 cases, Doda reported 90 cases, Kathua reported 11 cases, Samba reported 14 cases, Poonch reported 21 cases, Kishtwar reported 107 cases while as Ramban reported 32 fresh cases for today.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 520 ( 10.32%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.