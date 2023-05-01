Srinagar: Twenty-three years ago, Shaikh Suleman and Ruksana, a Goan couple visited Kashmir along with their two children on a dream vacation.

However, due to precarious law and situation, they had to cut short their trip and leave for home.

For the next more than two decades, the couple longed to complete their half-done trip but couldn’t due to professional commitments.

Last week, the couple visited the valley and explored the places they had left out. “It was our dream to visit Kashmir ever since we got married. Now, finally, our dream got fulfilled and we visited various destinations of Kashmir, we had planned to visit way back in the year 2000,” Suleman said.

It was the couple’s son Nawaz and daughter-in-law Zenin who convinced them to complete their Kashmir visit in the Spring season.

“Our children visited Kashmir multiple times. They cleared our misconceptions about Kashmir and convinced us to visit Kashmir. They took us to various prime and offbeat destinations of Kashmir. We enjoyed our week-long stay in Kashmir,” Suleman said.

The couple tried to relive the charm during their stay in Srinagar and Gulmarg.

“We stayed in a houseboat in Srinagar and had a Gondola ride in Gulmarg. We had planned to book the same houseboat we stayed during our first visit but it didn’t happen. The valley has changed a lot in the last two decades but it is still beautiful to mesmerize its visitors,” Suleman said.

The couple traveled along with their family and explored the local street food and cuisines of Kashmir.

“We had barbecues in Makai Park and Khayyam and Wazwan at our friend’s home. The food is very delicious and it was also on our bucket list to have local food of Kashmir,” Suleman said.

Fascinated with the Spring in the valley, the couple is now planning to revisit Kashmir during autumn to enjoy the fall.

“Kashmir looks very beautiful in autumn during autumn. We are now planning to visit Kashmir in autumn and other seasons so that we can capture each and every season in Kashmir,” he said.