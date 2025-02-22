The Kashmiri handicraft sector has long grappled with challenges posed by dishonest trade practices. When machine-made imitations or substandard goods are falsely marketed as traditional handmade crafts, they dilute the uniqueness of genuine Kashmiri products. This erosion of trust risks diminishing the industry’s global standing, where its appeal has historically relied on meticulous craftsmanship, intricate designs, and the use of locally sourced materials like pashmina, walnut wood, and handwoven carpets. The Quality Control Division of Kashmir’s Handicrafts and Handloom Department has now increased efforts to curb the sale of imitation goods. The department conducted inspections at multiple showrooms in Srinagar’s Durganag and Dalgate areas on Thursday. Officials cautioned craft dealers against marketing machine-made items as handmade, emphasizing the need for transparency, particularly as the region prepares for an influx of tourists. With the summer travel period approaching, the department plans to expand checks across Srinagar and key tourist routes leading to destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, where demand for authentic crafts rises. Inspection teams have been deployed to monitor compliance, aiming to protect both consumers and the reputation of local artisans. Authorities reiterated a strict stance against counterfeit sales, warning that businesses misrepresenting products could face fines, registration cancellations, or blacklisting under the Quality Control Act of 1976. Regular inspections will remain a priority to uphold quality standards and consumer trust. To support artisans, the department encourages obtaining Geographical Indication (GI) tags and certification through its affiliated labs, which authenticate craftsmanship and enhance marketability. This initiative not only boosts buyer confidence but also preserves Kashmir’s artisanal traditions. Recent years have seen a rise in tourism linked to Srinagar’s UNESCO designation as a Creative City for Crafts and its recognition as a World Craft City. Heritage walks in the historic quarters of the city, where generations of artisans have worked, now draw visitors keen to explore local culture. Such programmes provide artisans platforms to showcase their skills to a wider audience. Expanding quality checks beyond urban centres to high-traffic tourist sites aligns with efforts to sustain this cultural legacy while meeting the expectations of discerning travellers. Artisans, many of whom belong to families practising these crafts for generations, face financial instability as mass-produced alternatives flood markets at lower prices, undercutting their labour-intensive work. Public participation is also necessary to tackle this menace. Residents and visitors can report suspicious practices via a dedicated helpline or online portal. The government should regularly advertise its hotline numbers in print, electronic, and social media so that fraudulent practices are reported. These numbers, and other relevant information on fake products, should also be placed on hoardings at the airport, railway stations, and tourist spots. Pertinently, the total export value of Kashmiri crafts from 2020 to 2024 has reached an impressive Rs 3,477.31 crore. This growth encompasses four key categories: carpets, woollen shawls, papier-mâché, and other items such as chain stitch, crewel, and wood carving. Therefore, intensifying action against fraudulent practices is the need of the hour so that the sector witnesses further growth.