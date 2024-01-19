Muslims around the world, including those in India, are gearing up for the approaching month of Ramzan, which is just under two months away.

Throughout this month, Muslims globally adhere to fasting from dawn until sunset, abstaining from both food and water. They dedicate themselves to prayers and the recitation of the Quran.

In India, Ramzan is expected to commence in March, with the exact date contingent on the sighting of the crescent, likely beginning on March 11. The duration of the month can be either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the Shawwal Crescent. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal.

Shab-e-Qader, the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Mohammed, falls in this month and is anticipated to be on April 7.

The duration of fasting during Ramzan varies globally, ranging from 12 to 18 hours. In countries like India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and other Middle Eastern countries, the fasting duration is typically 14 hours.

Some countries with longer fasting durations include Nuuk, Greenland; Reykjavik, Iceland; Helsinki, Finland; Glasgow, Scotland; Ottawa, Canada; London, United Kingdom; Paris, France; Zurich, Switzerland; Rome, Italy; and Madrid, Spain. Conversely, in countries like New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, and South Africa, Muslims will have a shorter fasting time, ranging between 12-13 hours during the month.