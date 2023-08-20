ADVERTISEMENT

American singer Britney Spears broke silence over her divorce with Iranian- American model, actor Sam Asghari.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, shared two cryptic posts on Friday in which Spears poured her emotions out and admitted that she “couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly.”

She also expressed her gratitude to her friends and loved ones for standing by her side during the tough situation.

In her first new post, Britney zoomed in on artwork of a sleeping woman and said: “Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed!!!”

She added a black-and-white drawing and wrote: “How do you read this ??? It’s interesting !!! I see it as a message in a bottle !!! Or a baby who needs to get out !!!

“They whisper the poison like in Alice In Wonderland and they wait to see if they have the cure !!!

“Wise birds know who they are !!!”

Britney, who previously disabled the comments on her Instagram posts, last posted on Wednesday (16.08.23) about “buying a horse”.

Sam spoke out about their split for the first time in a Thursday Instagram Story statement, saying: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together.

“We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

He added “s*** happens”, and signed off: “Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Britney and Sam started dating in 2016 and got engaged in September 2021, shortly before the singer’s controversial conservatorship ended, and the pair married in a lavish ceremony at her house in June 2022.