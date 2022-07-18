Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has stepped up efforts to effectively deal with the resurgence of Covid-19.

The cases of Covid-19 have seen a steady surge in the valley since June. According to the latest figures, J&K reported an increase of 50 percent in the daily toll of Covid-19 with fresh 224 cases reported on Saturday itself taking the infection tally to 4,56,829. Of the new cases, 112 each were reported from Jammu and Kashmir.

Following this, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) has issued a slew of directions to limit the infection from spreading.

“In view of resurgence of Covid-19 positive cases in the country as well as in the Kashmir division, it is hereby enjoined upon all the Chief Medical Officers, Medical Superintendents, and Block Medical Officers to ensure the provision of 10-15 beds for Covid-19 positive patients in all district/sub-district hospitals, out of which 4-5 beds be kept for Covid-19 positive antenatal patients,” the order stated.

Dr. Mir Mushtaq Spokesperson Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) said the administration has efficiently dealt with the previous three waves.

“Given our earlier experience with the virus, we have kept a proper system in place and are well-prepared to deal with any eventuality,” Mir said.

He stressed people to adhere to the Covid appropriate behavior. “People should understand the virus cannot be eliminated. It will continue to stay. Therefore, precautions like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and hand hygiene should be followed religiously,” Mir said.

A senior doctor at SMHS, Srinagar said the patients usually present themselves with mild symptoms like cough, body aches, fever, chills and headache, diarrhea.

The cases are spreading at a good pace. However, the hospitalization rate has not increased as such and the death rate also remains the same. However, the surge in the cases equally depends on the virus virulence as well as the human factors associated with it. I believe, if we control and follow Covid appropriate behavior strictly in the coming days, we can overcome this phase as well,” he said.