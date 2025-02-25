The problem of exorbitant airfares has resurfaced yet again in the Kashmir Valley. Ahead of the spring tourism season and the reopening of schools, travellers booking flights from Delhi to Srinagar currently face fares up to Rs. 14,000. Similarly, passengers from other parts of the country encounter even steeper prices. Though the surge in tourist arrivals is a positive shift for Kashmir’s economy, the sharp rise in flight costs during peak periods threatens to undermine this progress. It poses difficulties for visitors, local enterprises and residents. Travelling to several foreign countries from South Indian states at this point of time will be cheaper, as compared to a Kashmir visit for intending tourists. Despite repeated appeals from stakeholders over several years, the issue remains unresolved, with no tangible relief in sight. Even the addition of daily flights to Srinagar’s airport has done little to alleviate the financial burden, as prohibitive ticket prices continue to deter prospective visitors. For residents, the ramifications extend beyond tourism. The cost of air travel has become a formidable barrier for many, particularly those with fixed incomes or constrained budgets. Individuals requiring urgent medical treatment outside the region may face delays or cancellations, jeopardising their health. Students enrolled in institutions elsewhere in the country risk disruptions to their academic pursuits if they cannot afford return journeys. Similarly, the expense of flights may prevent families from attending weddings or other important occasions. The soaring airfares even deter locals from visiting other parts of the country for sightseeing. The broader economic consequences are equally concerning. Addressing this challenge demands coordinated action. Authorities must prioritise expanding air connectivity to Kashmir, ensuring sufficient flight capacity to meet seasonal demand. Upgrading infrastructure at Srinagar’s airport to accommodate larger volumes of passengers and aircraft could alleviate bottlenecks. Simultaneously, regulatory measures may be necessary to curb exploitative pricing practices by airlines, ensuring fares remain aligned with reasonable benchmarks. Airlines themselves could adopt dynamic pricing models that balance profitability with affordability, particularly during high-demand periods. Diversifying transport infrastructure remains crucial to reducing reliance on air travel. Accelerating the development of railway networks, and improving road connectivity to the Valley, would provide viable alternatives. Ultimately, resolving the issue of steep airfares in Kashmir is not merely a matter of economic pragmatism but one of equity. Ensuring affordable access to air travel will sustain Kashmir’s tourism revival while safeguarding the welfare of its residents. It is pertinent to mention that tourism in Kashmir is experiencing a major boom during the past few years. Therefore, the need for an upgraded Instrument Landing System at Srinagar Airport is more urgent than ever, especially in light of the region’s growing global prominence. Srinagar’s designation as a UNESCO Creative City for Crafts in 2021, and its recognition as a World Craft City, have further elevated its status on the global stage. These accolades have positioned the city as a cultural and artistic hub. However, the inability to ensure seamless travel limits the Valley’s potential to fully capitalise on its global recognition.