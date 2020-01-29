Lead Stories
CORONAVIRUS THREAT: Govt to screen foreigners flying to Kashmir
Orders setting up of control rooms, isolation wards
Jammu, Jan 28: Announcing a slew of measures to check any suspected cases of Corona Virus, the government of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday ordered screening of people at airports arriving from China, Nepal and other countries, where the confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported.
As part of an action plan to prevent the spread of the virus in JK, the government ordered establishment of Control room in the office of State Surveillance Office at Srinagar and Jammu, quarantine of suspected patients, advisory to all the districts and announcements to be made on railways stations, airports besides other measures.
The decisions in this regard were taken during an extraordinary meeting chaired by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo at Civil Secretariat here to discuss the action plan to check the spread of Corona Virus in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The newly identified coronavirus called 2019-nCoV has been spreading in China, and has now reached several other countries claiming many lives.
The FC said that adequate measures are being made to identify passengers with symptoms of the disease and directed the officers to make arrangements to isolate any suspected case to curb the spread of the virus.
He said that an advisory will be issued to all the Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir to step up their preparedness to tackle any suspected cases. The advisory includes designating of rapid response teams, enhanced surveillance, capacity for laboratory diagnosis, and earmarking isolation wards.
It said that isolation wards will be established at Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar, Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura and other districts where a special team of doctors and paramedics will be constituted and trained accordingly.
In the meeting, directions were issued for activating Multi-disciplinary Research Units (MRUs) at Government Medical College Jammu and Srinagar and the samples of the suspected cases to be drawn immediately and sent to the National Institute of Biologicals, Pune for confirmation.
Emphasizing the need for adopting preventive measures, the FC directed for Information Education and Communication (IEC) strategy to be adopted so that people are educated about the preventive measures to be taken. He said that preventive measures are a key to success to contain the virus and asked for generating mass awareness through print and electronic media, hoardings at prominent places like hospital premises, airports and railway stations to detect the suspected cases with fever, cough, cold malaise etc.
The government also plans for distribution of pamphlets to be provided to the tourists coming from such destinations which are affected by the virus. It also said that awareness regarding personal hygiene, screening and detection cases at the community level will be started through ASHA workers.
The FC also directed the officers that sizable inventory of personal protection equipment, N-95 masks and other logistical arrangements be kept in place and buffer stock be also maintained.
Officer on Special Duty to FC, Dr Shafqat Khan has been designated as nodal officer to coordinate with the Government of India and various health care institutions in JK to monitor all the activities regarding the spread of the disease.
The meeting was attended by Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr Renu Sharma; Director New Medical Colleges J&K, Dr Yashpal Sharma; Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu, Dr Sunanda Raina; Joint Director (Planning) H&ME, Madan Lal; and other officers.
Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo; Director SKIMS, Dr AG Ahangar; Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, Dr Parvaiz Shah and other Kashmir based officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.
Lead Stories
Restrictions on internet eased gradually: Adv Bhatnagar
`Law and order situation improves considerably
Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar on Wednesday said law and order situation has shown a considerable improvement in Jammu and Kashmir and the government is now gradually easing restrictions on the internet.
In his maiden interview to The Kashmir Monitor after taking over as the advisor to Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, Bhatnagar said after improvement in the security situation, the government has now shifted focus on the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
“There is lot of improvement in situation. Law and order situation in Kashmir is very good. Progressive steps are being taken. New projects are being taken up and the languishing ones are too being cleared. Various policy changes have taken place which will ultimately pave the way for development of union territory,” he said.
On ban on internet, Bhatnagar said the restrictions on the high speed internet are being gradually relaxed after assessing the situation. “You have seen the announcement has come. Assessments are being made. Action is to be taken after appropriate assessment by the authorities”, he said.
Showering praises on Jammu and Kashmir police, he said they are proficiently collaborating with other agencies in maintaining the law and order in the union territory. “J&K police has done excellent work and their leadership is doing a good job. Police force is exceptionally efficient. It is due to their efficiency that the results on ground are very good,” he said.
Asked about the visit of union ministers to the UT, Bhatnagar called it a positive step to reach out to the people. “The government already has started public contact. Efforts are being made to reach out to the people. Last week’s visit by ministers was really a positive step towards development of the union territory,” he said.
A 1983 batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Bhatnagar retired as the Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on December 31 last year. On January 5, he was appointed as the advisor to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
Known for his professional acumen, Bhatnagar is credited for maintaining law and order in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370. He is also hailed for handling the situation efficiently post Pulwama attack when Jaish-e-Mohommad suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into CRPF convoy killing 40 soldiers.
Lead Stories
Central RTI Act comes into effect:Govt extends CIC’s jurisdiction to J&K
Srinagar, Jan 29: Ending suspense, Centre has formally extended the jurisdiction of Central Information Commission (CIC) to Jammu and Kashmir.
An official of General Administration Department said government has decided that jurisdiction of CIC would be extended to Jammu and Kashmir.
“The central RTI Act 2005 has replaced J&K RTI Act 2009 in the new Union Territory. All provisions of RTI Act 2005 have been enforced in J&K. The new Union Territory will have no separate Information Commission,” he said.
The official said over 230 second appeals and 140 complaints under the Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Act were pending for disposal in the State Information Commission (SIC) when it was dissolved.
Sources said a committee headed by Administrative Secretary General Administrative Department has also submitted its report to the government. It too has recommended that J&K should come under the purview of CIC.
“The committee has also spelled out actions required to be taken like re-designation of public information officers and other functionaries under the Act,” sources said.
RTI activist Sheikh Ghulam Rasool said that procedure of first appellate authority for disposing of RTI applications will be the same.
“However, for making second appeal or any complaint, the applicant has to approach CIC. This could be done by post or online. Applicant can approach CIC office personally also,” he said.
Sheikh, however, noted that there would be further delay in disposal of complaints. “Over 26,000 applications are already pending with the CIC. There will be huge delay in hearing cases,” he added.
The SIC was functioning with just one information commissioner. It had been left without a head for more than a year before it was wound up last year. At least seven commissions including State Information Commission (SIC) were closed by the Centre through the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 on October 31.
Lead Stories
Hepatitis C cases surge as drug addicts switch to injectors
Srinagar, Jan 29: Umar (name changed), 19, disclosed the secret of heroin addiction to his parents when he puked repeatedly and developed a deathly pale yellow color in his eyes.
After undergoing a serology test (the study of blood and other fluids from the body), at the drug de-addiction center at the Department of Psychiatry, SMHS Hospital, the teenager was diagnosed with Hepatitis C.
“I got hooked to heroine in class 12. I used to initially inhale the vapors from heating the solution of heroin. Later on, I took to injections to get a high of greater intensity. I would do this by sharing the needles among my friends,” he said.
Little did he know the new form of injectable addiction would lead him to a deadly Hepatitis C.
Similarly, 30-year-old Rashid (name-changed), a heroin injector, who was married for last one and half year, was rushed to the hospital last week when he retained water in his abdomen.
It was there, when the test reports showed that he suffered from Hepatitis C.
Kashmir has seen a rise in the cases of drug addiction especially that of heroin abuse in the past few years.
However, the trend is shifting. From heroin chasers to heroin injectors, the latter is showing predominance, resulting in diseases like Hepatitis C through the shared needles.
Hepatitis C is a viral infection that causes liver inflammation, sometimes leading to serious liver damage. The hepatitis C virus spreads through contaminated blood.
Figures released by drug de-addiction center, Department of Psychiatry SMHS Hospital, reveal that the total number of drug abusers reported with Hepatitis C in 2019 was 31.
However, this year alone, seven patients are already confirmed with Hepatitis C even as January is yet to end. This number is double the average of three patients per month last year.
Dr. Yasir Rather, psychiatrist at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS), Srinagar said the number of patients at drug de-addiction center suffering from hepatitis C is increasing at an alarming level.
“They acquire the disease after using infected syringes while injecting drugs. This makes them prone to infections like Hepatitis C,” he said.
The doctor noted that the viral infection can cause significant complications, such as, liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and liver failure.