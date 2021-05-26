Coronavirus spreads mainly through ‘airborne route’, says Centre in revised protocol

The Union health ministry on Wednesday said in its revised protocol for Covid-19 that majority of transmission is believed to happen “predominantly through the airborne route and droplet released when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks”.

In last year’s protocol, the ministry had said that the infection spreads through close contact.

India on Wednesday reported 2.08 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally past 2.71 crore since the pandemic first broke out in December 2019. The toll rose by 4,157 to 3,11,388, while the active caseload declined by over 91,000 to 24,95,591.

The number of vaccine doses administered in the country went past the 20-crore mark on Tuesday.

Globally, the coronavirus has now infected over 16.69 crore people and killed over 34.58 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019.