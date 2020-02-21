News
Coronavirus scare:Ladakh police registers FIR
Srinagar, Feb 21: Police in Ladakh UT have registered an FIR against persons involved in leaking a letter of Medical Superintendent in which two patients with alleged coronavirus symptoms were discussed.
On Thursday, the letter addressed to CMO office Leh discussing two patients’ admission in ICU isolation and death of another patient who died of similar symptoms went viral on the internet in Kashmir.
The letter created panic and scare among the general public wary about the viral coronavirus that has taken the world, particularly China, by storm.
“Into this effect Case FIR No. 11/2020 U/S 505 (2), 188 IPC has been lodged in Police station Leh, Ladakh and the investigation has been set into motion,” said a police spokesperson.
He added that the search for the person/persons involved in leaking and circulating the letter on social media has been started and they will be brought to book.
“It is also to inform the general public that this police station has contacted the health department Leh from where it has been cleared and confirmed that there is no such Coronavirus like case in SNM Hospital till date, so there is no need to panic,” the spokesperson said.
‘RTI shows Farooq applying for leaves from Parl’
Srinagar, Feb 21: A Right to Information request filed by India Today has led to replies by the Lok Sabha which point to the fact that MP Farooq Abdullah – who has been under detention since August 5, 2019 – has been applying for leaves from the Lower House in order to ostensibly remain arrested.
Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been detained since the Centre announced its decision to read down Article 370 in Kashmir. On September 16, he was charged under the Public Safety Act, which allows for detention for up to two years without trial.
During this time, the Lok Sabha has been in session thrice. First, from June 17 to August 6. Then, from November 18 to December 13. And finally, from January 31 to February 11.
Naturally, Abdullah, who is placed under the most stringent of restrictions has not attending the second and third sessions and the final two days of the first sessions.
Rules dictate that members who do not sign the attendance register apply for leave. Which is exactly what the Lok Sabha secretariat claims Abdullah did – so that his arrest could seemingly continue. In a reply which chiefly redirects the journalist who requested for the information to the official Lok Sabha portal of www.loksabha.nic.in, the house also refused to furnish copies of Abdullah’s leave application.
As noted by India Today, the reason cited was: “Since the matter [his application for leave of absence] is under the consideration of the Committee on the Absence of Members from the Sittings of the House, the copy of his leave application cannot be provided to the applicant at this stage.”
The department also evaded the question as to whether the government has informed the Lower House about the reason behind Abdullah’s absence.
The India Today report also notes the news portal’s experience at the official website’s attendance page, to which it was directed by the RTI’s response.
As noted by India Today, the page merely attests to the fact that Abdullah has been ‘absent’ on days it is known he missed parliament on. For the second and third sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha, Abdullah’s attendance sheet says ‘no records found’.
For the first session, in which the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, was moved and passed, Abdullah’s attendance is noted for 27 of the 37 days the parliament was in session.
In addition, India Today notes that there were five MPs in the list of leave applicants whose request has been granted. “Farooq Abdullah’s name is not one of them. One of the names is that of Atul Kumar Singh alias Atul Rai who applied for leave because of his detention in jail,” the news portal says.
In response to their question on how long a member may remain absent from the house, the Lok Sabha secretariat cited the constitution to say:
“If for a period of sixty days a member of either House of Parliament is without permission of the House absent from all meetings thereof, the House may declare his seat vacant. Provided that in computing the said period of sixty days no account shall be taken of any period during which the House is prorogued or is adjourned for more than four consecutive days.”
Abdullah, meanwhile, was named member of the Standing Committee on Railways and Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence, in September, 2019. He was then, as he is now, under detention.
His prolonged absence from the parliament is often brought up by opposition during debates.
India’s Union home minister Amit Shah, when the Speaker had been asked as to where Abdullah was in August of 2019, had claimed that he had “neither been detained nor arrested”. He had said Abdullah was at his home by his own will.
Cyber Police registers case against online fraudsters for duping a Srinagar woman of Rs 22 lakhs
SRINAGAR: Cyber Police has registered a case against unidentified online fraudsters for extracting Rs 22 lakh from a 35 year old woman after declaring her winner for the lottery she never bought or played.
The case was registered after the woman reported the matter to Cyber Police Station Srinagar.
Police said the complainant had received an email/SMS informing her that she had won a lottery and the prize money will be transferred to her in foreign currency denominations.
Police said she was asked to pay for various charges like registration fee, processing fee, tax etc before the lottery prize money could be transferred .
Unmindful of fraud, the woman transferred of Rs 22 lakhs to various bank accounts. Later her efforts to contact the fraudsters failed as they had either deactivated their numbers or changed their mobiles.
Police said it was then the woman realized that she has been cheated by the online fraudsters and no lottery amount was going to come through. She accordingly approached the Cyber Police Station Kashmir Zone which registered a case under relevant sections of law .
Police later issued an advisory cautioning people against falling into the trap of online fraudsters .
“Victims of such online frauds usually receive emails, SMS and calls from unknown sources whereby they are informed that they have won a lottery worth millions. The victims are trapped in a phased manner and generally made to transfer huge amount on different pretexts ”, said a police spokesman.
Police said the victims generally respond to the spam and end up paying money to unknown persons. “Such crimes are generally carried out from faraway locations using different cyber masks”, he said.
Save Dal Lake: Govt kicks off process to geo-tag houseboats, hotels
Srinagar, Feb 20: Jammu and Kashmir government has kicked off the process of geo-tagging the houseboats and other structures in Dal Lake in a last ditch effort to save the water body from further perforation.
On the directions of High Court, the Tourism Department in collaboration with Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote sensing initiated the process of geo-tagging houseboats and various structures within 200 meter peripheries of the lake in 2019.
According to the official data of the Tourism Department J&K, more than 900 structures including houseboats, hotels and guesthouses have been geo-tagged so far.
A senior official of the Tourism Department described the geographical tagging (also known as Geo-Tagging) a process of adding geographical identification data to any fixed object.
“This data consists of latitude and longitude coordinates. The coordinates could then be used to identify the geo-tagged item and monitor them through satellites. Mapping of structures is aimed to regulate the houseboat industry, gauge their carrying capacity, and impact of sewage disposal from various structures on Dal waters”, he said.
For the last two decades, the lake has been turning grubby as sewage of thousands of houses, houseboats, hotels and shops pours into the precious water body.
Dr Humayun Rashid, Senior Scientist at Department of Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, said 10 employees from the Tourism department have been trained to record GPS coordinates.
“The GPS trackers will be used to track the location of the houseboats. It will be also help in monitoring the vessels and various structures,” Dr Rashid said.
Director, Toursim, Nisar Ahmad Wani said the process of geo-tagging will help them in maintaining an authentic data base.
“It will help in proper monitoring and conservation of Dal Lake. Further, the tourists will also benefit from it because they will know the location of the houseboats with the aid of GPS tracking system,” Wani said.