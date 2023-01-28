SRINAGAR; When medical students Saibaa and Saisha Gupta posted a COVID awareness song on a YouTube channel, little did they realize that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will like it so much that he will tweet it from his handle.

It was a cloud 9 moment for the twin sisters of Jammu when the song became viral in the first lockdown. Phones never stopped ringing and they attained celebrity status.

From union ministers to chief ministers, everyone tweeted the song and congratulated the sisters for spreading awareness about COVID.

Since then there has been no looking back for the two sisters. “We observed that people were not following the COVID protocols. So we decided to come up with a song. Music is a universal language. It has a healing touch. Our song became an instant hit when PM Modi tweeted it. We were on the cloud 9 literally. So many people called up. CMs, union ministers, and governors tweeted the song. We cannot express our happiness in words,” Saibaa told The Kashmir Monitor.

Hailing from Jammu, Saibaa and Saisha were born to doctor parents. Since the first standard, both sisters were singing at family gatherings. It was during that time that they participated in the `Voice of Himalayas’ contest. Sensing their potential, a judge advised them to take proper music coaching to hone their skills.

“We later started learning music. In 2019, we went to Sa Re Ga Ma Academy in Mumbai where we received coaching from Guru Devanand Pathak for three months. Besides, we are taking online classes from him to balance our academics and music,” said Saibaa.

A talent powerhouse, the twin sisters are currently pursuing MBBS. They have also launched their own YouTube Channel `S-Sisters’ which has 1.38 lakh subscribers.

From patriotic numbers to bhajans, the twin sisters compose and sing their own songs. The icing on the cake is that they sing in multiple languages including Tamil, English, Hindi, Dogri, and others.

“We have posted 16 songs on our YouTube channel. The response has been really good. We have got huge fan base on Facebook. We are balancing passion and profession equally,” she said.

What made their achievement sweet was when Saibaa performed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi during ISRO’s Dhruv event. “I represented Jammu and Kashmir. I won the `Dhurv Tara’ title. I was honored by the then vice president M Venkaiah Naidu. It was a moment to cherish,” Saibaa said.