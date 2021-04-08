‘Corona Curfew’ in these J&K districts from tomorrow evening

Srinagar: Amid spike in the number of covid-19 cases, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj sinha has ordered imposing “Corona curfew” from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of 8 districts, five of them in Kashmir Valley and three in Jammu division.

“Directed the Divisional administration to impose Corona curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of 8 districts affected by the recent #COVID spike. These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara,” tweeted the LG.

“The curfew will be in force in the municipal limits of the Urban Local Bodies of these districts. This will come into effect from Friday, 9 April 2021, 10 pm. Reasi Distt will be under close observation for any possible spikes in cases,” he wrote.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 835 fresh covid-19 cases, including 162 travelers in the last 24 hours, the highest number of infections reported in a single day this year, officials said.

Among the fresh cases, they said, Jammu division reported 280 cases and Kashmir 555, taking the J&K’s overall infection count to 135662.