‘Corona Curfew’ in J&K extended till May 31

Srinagar: The administration Saturday extended the ongoing ‘Corona Curfew’ across Jammu and Kashmir till May 31.

The lockdown which began April 29 evening has been extended for the fifth time.

In a tweet, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) announced the extention of Corona Curfew in all 20 districts of J&K till May 31, 2021 morning.

“COVID CONTAINMENT – Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts of J&K till 7 am on Monday,24/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday,31/5/21. Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services. DCs being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer,” the tweet read.