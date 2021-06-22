Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Cop shot dead in Srinagar’s Nowgam

dEAD

Srinagar: An inspector of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), J&K Police, was shot dead by suspected militants in Nowgam area of Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the suspected militants fired at and critically injured the CID inspector when he was returning after offering prayers at Kanipora area of Nowgam.

 

He was shifted to hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival, they said.

A police officer confirmed the killing of the CID inspector and identified him as Pervaiz Ahmad Dar. He was posted at police station Parimpora.

“Investigations have been started,” he said. (GNS)


svg%3E
Next
‘For the sake of nafs’, I have to do this’: Covid lockdown forces social media sensation to sing door to door for living
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor