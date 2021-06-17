Cop shot dead in Srinagar

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen on Thursday evening shot dead a policeman in Saidapora area of Eidgah Srinagar.

Official sources said that a policeman identified as Javeed Ahmad Kambey, son of Ghulam Muhammad Kambey of Saidapora was shot at by unknown militants near his residence.

They said that Khandey after receiving fire injury in the neck was immediately shifted to SKIMS Soura in critical condition.

Official sources said that the injured cop later succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital—(KNO)