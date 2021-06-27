Cop shot dead in Awantipora

Pulwama: A policeman was killed while two of his family members were injured after unknown gunmen attacked him at his home in Hariparigam village of Awantipora in South kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday late evening.

An official said that unknown gunmen attacked the cop identified as Fayaz Ahmad at his home, in which the cop received grievous injuries.

He said that in the attack wife and daughter of the cop also got critically injured.

The official said the injured trio were immediately rushed to a nearby health care facility, where cop was declared dead on arrival.

He said that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)