Cop kills wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law in Jammu

Accused arrested, investigations started: Police

Jammu: A police man opened fire and killed his wife, mother-in-law and father-in law besides leaving two others injured at Phallian Mandal village of Jammu on Tuesday.

Officials said that the incident of shootout took place on Tuesday late evening in which a man, his wife and his married daughter were killed while two other family members were injured seriously.

They said that assailant is a cop who is posted in security wing of police and was married to the lady who has been murdered along with her father and mother.

“He came and offered us sweets on the pretext of his promotion,” said other family members adding that later the accused fired with his assault rifle killing three persons including his wife, mother-in-law and father in law on spot and injuring two others.

“There was family dispute between husband and wife which is the basic cause of this incident,” said family members.

Inspector General of Police in Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh told KNO that accused person has been arrested and further investigation and other legal formalities are going on.

SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil on the other hand said that accused identified as Ravinder Kumar killed his wife Seema Kumari, father-in-law Ramesh Kumar and mother in law Raj Kumari.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman in a statement said that today an information was received at PP Mandal Phallain that one person namely Rajinder Kumar who is serving in police has fired upon his wife and in-laws namely— Seema Devi( wife), Romesh kumar( father in law) and Raj Kumari (mother in law) at their home in Allora village with his service weapon. “As a result this, his mother-in-law succumbed on spot where as both father in law and wife shifted to GMC Jammu in seriously injured conditions.

All three have succumbed to injuries. On this a Case has been registered at PS Satwari,” the statement said. “Acting swiftly a team of PS Satwari with active assistance from concerned PS/PP arrested the accused from Gajansoo. Further investigation of the case is going on.”—(KNO)