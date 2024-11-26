Cop injured in anti-ropeway protest

Reasi/Jammu- A policeman was injured when a march by shopkeepers and laborers against a proposed ropeway project along the trek route to the Vaishno Devi shrine turned violent on Monday as protesters resorted to stone pelting and clashed with police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district.

After hour-long discussions with protesters, the district administration assured them of holding talks with different stakeholders, including shrine board officials, to address their concerns, following which the protesters called off their strike.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the genuine concerns of the people protesting at the Katra base camp against the proposed ropeway project along the Mata Vaishno Devi route would be addressed.

Amid slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, hundreds of protesters held a march and sit-in in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hill.

The protesters, who had initially called for a 72-hour strike, extended it by 24 hours late on Sunday.