Srinagar: an official report confirmed the death of a Special Police Officer (SPO) in a hit-and-run incident at the Mattan region in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

According to information disclosed to Kashmir Scroll by officials, the SPO was struck by an unidentified vehicle while performing checkpoint duty at Bumzoo in the Mattan area. “Following the accident, the officer was promptly transported to GMC Anantnag, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.”

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Maqbool Ganie.

Meanwhile, the police have acknowledged the incident and are conducting further inquiries into the matter.