Cop caught red-handed accepting bribe in south Kashmir; arrested

Srinagar: A head-constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police was arrested for taking bribe in south Kashmir’s Qazigund on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Anti Corruption Bureau said in a statement.

“Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging therein that the complainant was granted conditional bail in an FIR lodged against him in Police Station Qazigund Anantnag by the competent court which was expiring on 25.8.2021. However, the investigating officer of the case Head Constable Mohammad Yousuf of Police Station Qazigund was demanding Rs. 10000 from him for providing a favourable report to be submitted before the Court. The complainant requested the accused HC negotiated the deal for Rs. 5000 which was demanded to be paid in the police station,” the ACB spokesperson said.

The complainant, however, approached Anti Corruption Bureau, with a written complaint.

On the basis of the complaint, a case FIR No.06 of 2021 under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Anantnag and investigation was taken up.

“A trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and during the process caught the accused while accepting the bribe money of Rs. 5000 from the complainant in Police Station Qazigund Anantnag. The amount of bribe was also recovered on the spot. The Head Constable was arrested and taken in custody,” the spokesperson added.

Further investigation in the case is going on, he said.