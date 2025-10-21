Coordination of forces forced Pak surrender: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the armed forces personnel during Diwali celebrations on board the INS Vikrant today. Mentioning that today is a remarkable day, a remarkable moment, and a remarkable sight, Modi highlighted that on one side lies the vast ocean, and on the other, the immense strength of Mother India’s brave soldiers. He noted that while one side presents the infinite horizon and boundless sky, the other side showcases the colossal might of INS Vikrant, embodying infinite power. The Prime Minister observed that the sparkle of sunlight on the sea resembles the lamps lit by valiant soldiers during Deepavali, forming a divine garland of lights. He expressed his privilege in celebrating this Diwali among the brave personnel of the Indian Navy.

Recalling his night spent aboard INS Vikrant, the Prime Minister stated that the experience is difficult to put into words. He described the deep night at sea and the sunrise as making this Diwali especially memorable in many ways. From INS Vikrant, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt Diwali greetings to all 140 crore citizens of the country.

Recalling the moment when INS Vikrant was handed over to the nation, Modi stated that at the time, he had remarked—Vikrant is grand, immense, panoramic, unique and exceptional. “Vikrant is not merely a warship; it is a testament to 21st-century India’s hard work, talent, impact, and commitment,” emphasised the Prime Minister. He reminded that on the very day the nation received the indigenously built INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy renounced a major symbol of colonial legacy. He highlighted that inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Navy adopted a new flag.

“INS Vikrant today stands as a powerful symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Made in India,” exclaimed the Prime Minister, emphasising that the indigenously built INS Vikrant, slicing through the ocean, reflects India’s military prowess. He recalled that just a few months ago, Vikrant’s very name had disrupted the sleep of Pakistan. The Prime Minister asserted that INS Vikrant is a warship whose name alone is enough to put an end to the enemy’s audacity.

The Prime Minister expressed his special salute to the Indian Armed Forces on this occasion. He highlighted that the fear instilled by the Indian Navy, the extraordinary skill demonstrated by the Indian Air Force, and the bravery of the Indian Army, along with the exceptional coordination among all three services, compelled Pakistan to surrender swiftly during Operation Sindoor. He affirmed that all personnel involved are truly deserving of congratulations.

Modi stated that when the enemy is in front and war is imminent, the side that possesses the strength to fight independently always holds the advantage. He emphasized that for the armed forces to be strong, self-reliance is essential. The Prime Minister expressed pride that over the past decade, India’s forces have steadily advanced towards self-reliance. He noted that the armed forces have identified thousands of items that will no longer be imported, resulting in most essential military equipment now being manufactured domestically. He highlighted that in the last 11 years, India’s defence production has more than tripled, crossing ₹1.5 lakh crore last year. Citing another example, Modi informed the nation that since 2014, Indian shipyards have delivered over 40 indigenous warships and submarines to the Navy. He added that currently, on average, a new indigenous warship or submarine is being inducted into the Navy every 40 days.

“Missiles like BrahMos and Akash have proven their capabilities during Operation Sindoor. Several countries around the world are now interested in purchasing these missiles,” said the Prime Minister, emphasising that India is building the capacity to export weapons and equipment for all three armed forces. “India’s goal is to be counted among the world’s top defence exporters,” affirmed Modi, stating that over the past decade, India’s defence exports have increased more than 30-fold. He credited this success significantly to the contributions of defence start-ups and indigenous defence units.

The Prime Minister stated that India’s tradition regarding strength and capability has always been rooted in the principle—“Gyanaya Daanaya Cha Rakshanaya,” meaning our science, prosperity, and power are dedicated to the service and protection of humanity. He emphasized that in today’s interconnected world, where nations’ economies and progress depend heavily on maritime routes, the Indian Navy plays a crucial role in ensuring global stability. Modi highlighted that 66 percent of the world’s oil supply and 50 percent of container shipments pass through the Indian Ocean. He noted that the Indian Navy is deployed as the guardian of the Indian Ocean to secure these routes. Additionally, through mission-based deployments, anti-piracy patrols, and humanitarian operations, the Indian Navy serves as a global security partner across the region.

“Indian Navy plays a significant role in ensuring the security and integrity of India’s islands,” emphasised the Prime Minister. He recalled the decision taken some time ago to hoist the national flag on every island of the country on 26th January. Modi affirmed that the Navy fulfilled this national resolve, and today, the tricolour is being proudly hoisted by the Navy on every Indian island.

The Prime Minister stated that as India progresses rapidly, efforts are being made to ensure that all nations of the Global South advance alongside. He highlighted that India is working on the ‘Mahasagar Maritime Vision’ and is becoming a development partner for many countries. He emphasized that whenever needed, India stands ready to provide humanitarian assistance anywhere in the world. From Africa to Southeast Asia, during times of disaster, the world views India as a global companion. Modi recalled that in 2014, when neighbouring Maldives faced a water crisis, India launched ‘Operation Neer’, and the Navy delivered clean water to the country. In 2017, when Sri Lanka was struck by devastating floods, India was the first to extend a helping hand. In 2018, following the tsunami disaster in Indonesia, India stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Indonesia in relief and rescue operations. Similarly, whether it was the destruction caused by an earthquake in Myanmar or the crises in Mozambique in 2019 and Madagascar in 2020, India reached out everywhere with a spirit of service.

Modi stated that India’s armed forces have, from time to time, conducted operations to safely evacuate people stranded abroad. From Yemen to Sudan, whenever and wherever the need arose, their valour and courage have reinforced the trust of Indians living across the world. He emphasized that India has also saved the lives of thousands of foreign nationals through these missions.

“India’s armed forces have served the nation across all domains—land, sea, and air—and under every circumstance,” exclaimed Modi, highlighting that the Navy is deployed in the seas to safeguard India’s maritime boundaries and trade interests, while the Air Force remains committed to securing the skies. On land, from scorching deserts to icy glaciers, the Army, along with BSF and ITBP personnel, stand firm like a rock. He further acknowledged that across various fronts, personnel from SSB, Assam Rifles, CRPF, CISF, and intelligence agencies are steadfastly serving Mother India. The Prime Minister also commended the Indian Coast Guard for their vital role in national defence, noting their continuous coordination with the Navy to secure India’s coastline day and night. He affirmed that their contribution to this grand mission of national security is immense.

The Prime Minister stated that due to the valour and courage of India’s security forces, the nation has achieved a major milestone—the eradication of Maoist terrorism. He highlighted that India is now on the verge of complete freedom from Naxal-Maoist extremism. Before 2014, around 125 districts were affected by Maoist violence; today, this number has reduced to just 11, with only 3 districts remaining significantly impacted. Modi noted that over 100 districts have now fully emerged from the shadow of Maoist terror and are breathing freely for the first time and celebrating Diwali. He emphasized that millions of people, after generations of fear, are now joining the mainstream of development. In regions where Maoists once obstructed the construction of roads, schools, hospitals, and mobile towers, highways are now being built and new industries are emerging. He affirmed that this success has been made possible by the dedication, sacrifice, and bravery of India’s security forces. The Prime Minister expressed joy that in many such districts, people are celebrating Diwali for the first time. He added that record sales and purchases are being witnessed in these areas during the GST Bachat Utsav. In districts where Maoist terror once suppressed even the mention of the Constitution, the mantra of Swadeshi now resonates.

“India is progressing rapidly and fulfilling the dreams of 140 crore citizens. From the ground to space, achievements once considered beyond imagination are now becoming reality,” emphasised the Prime Minister, highlighting the momentum, the progress, the transformation, and the growing development and confidence of the nation. He affirmed that the armed forces play a vital role in this grand task of nation-building. Modi remarked that the forces are not mere followers of the current; they possess the ability to guide its direction, the courage to lead time, the valour to cross the infinite, and the spirit to overcome the insurmountable. He declared that the mountain peaks where our soldiers stand firm will remain as victory pillars of India, and the mighty waves of the ocean beneath them will echo India’s triumph. Amidst this roar, one unified voice will rise—“Bharat Mata Ki Jai!”