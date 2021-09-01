Cooking gas costlier by Rs 25 per cylinder, check new rates here

LPG cooking gas prices were hiked once again in India after 15 days on Wednesday, September 1, as the state-owned petroleum companies raised the rates from this day onwards.

The price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders was increased by ₹25 once again, after a consecutive hike of the same amount over two months. Due to the recent revision in LPG rates, the price of a non-subsidised cylinder in Delhi weighing 14.2 kg went up to ₹884.50 while one weighing the same costs ₹911 in Kolkata.

After the hike, a 14.2 kilogram of domestic cylinder would now cost ₹884.50 in Delhi. In Mumbai, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost ₹884.50 as well. One has to pay ₹911 for a cylinder in Kolkata, the highest among the four metros. The new LPG cylinder price rate is effective from September 1.

In the last 15 days, the price of an LPG cylinder has been hiked by ₹50. It was hiked by ₹25 on August 18, and again today by ₹25 per cylinder. Earlier still, in July, the price of cooking gas was increased by ₹25.50. Thus, in the last two months, the price of LPG has gone up by ₹75.

Meanwhile, in addition to the cooking gas rates, the prices of commercial gas cylinders used in restaurants and eateries have also gone up. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has gone up by ₹75 to currently cost ₹1,693 in Delhi, while the same costs a staggering amount of ₹1,770.50 in Kolkata. Meanwhile, gas prices are on the rise but petrol and diesel rates have come down marginally on this day. Petrol prices fell by 10 paise at the Indian Oil petrol pump, while diesel has become cheaper by 14 paise.

LPG cylinders are available at a fixed rate across the nation. The central government, however, provides a small subsidy to select customers to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges. LPG prices are revised at the beginning of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the previous month.