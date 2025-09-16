Conviction in Terror & Narcotics Cases Must Improve: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi on Tuesday directed officers to step up night patrolling, strengthen investigations, and keep strict watch on anti-national elements.

He told senior officers including SSPs and DIGs that police must build robust cases to ensure higher conviction rates in terrorism and narcotics-related cases, while also enhancing market checking to prevent unlawful activities.

IGP Birdi as per news agency Kashmir News Corner — KNC chaired a security review meeting at PCR Kashmir to assess the prevailing security situation across the Kashmir Zone.

The meeting was attended by all Range DIsG, district SSsP of Kashmir Zone, and other senior officers. During the meeting, Range DIsG and SSsP briefed the IGP on the law & order scenario in their respective districts.

IGP emphasized the need to strengthen investigations, build stronger cases to improve conviction rates in narcotics and terrorism-related matters, and establish effective follow-up mechanisms for successful prosecutions.

He directed officers to intensify area domination, conduct night patrolling in sensitive areas and maintain strict surveillance on anti-national elements (ANEs) V.K Birdi also stressed the need to enhance market checking to prevent unlawful activities.

Concluding the meeting, V.K. Birdi reaffirmed J&K Police’s commitment to maintain peace and security in the region and urged officers to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely resolution of cases to safeguard citizens’ rights. (KNC)