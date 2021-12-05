A man, who claimed to work as a contractor with the Border Security force (BSF), was held on Sunday with unauthorised cash in J&K’s Sopore town.

Police said Ashfaq Ahmad Khan was intercepted in Tarzoo area of Sopore town and on frisking, Rs 5 lakh was recovered from his possession.

“When questioned, he failed to justify the possession of the recovered cash amount,” police said.

“The accused claimed that he is working as a contractor with 91 BSF stationed in Naugam Handwara. The person has been detained till the facts are verified”, the police said.