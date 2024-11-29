Construction of Highway Linking Rajouri, Shopian, and Baramulla to Start Soon

Srinagar, Nov 29: The work on a major 300-kilometre highway connecting Rajouri with Baramulla in north Kashmir is set to begin soon. The stretch has been handed over to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for construction.

According to details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), through its Regional Officer in Jammu, has assigned the task of engaging a consultant to provide Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services. This includes conducting a feasibility study, preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR), providing pre-construction services, and overseeing construction supervision for a two-lane highway with paved shoulders along NH-701A. The highway will connect key areas, including Shopian, Kellar, Pakherpora, Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, and Magam in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official told KNO that the project, estimated to cost around Rs 3,300 crore, will link the Rajouri and Poonch districts in the Jammu division with the Kashmir Valley via the existing Mughal Road. The highway is being designated as National Highway 701A, with plans for its extension to the Gulmarg and Baramulla regions in the Kashmir Valley.

The road will feature four lanes, with a total width of around 70 feet. Some parts of the project have already been declared as national highways.

The highway will begin at its junction with NH-1 near Narbal, connecting areas such as Magam, Doodhpathri, Yousmarg, Pakherpora, Kellar, Shopian and Bafliaz, and will terminate at its junction with NH-144A near Surankote in Poonch, the official said.

The section between Magam and Surankote (Poonch) spans 159 km and will pass through several prominent tourist destinations, including Yousmarg and Doodhpathri in the foothills of upper Budgam. The route will also pass through Charar-e-Sharief, Pakherpora, Kellar, Shopian and Bafliaz.

The four-lane road will serve as an alternative to the Jammu-Srinagar highway and boost connectivity in the region, the official said, adding that it is expected to reduce traffic congestion on the existing route.

In south Kashmir, the road will follow the Mughal Road, passing through Zawoora, Mushwara, Shadimarg, Drabgam, Aglar, Charipora, followed by Pakherpora, Yousmarg, Charar-e-Sharief, Doodhpathri and Magam in Central Kashmir.

This new highway will provide a shorter and more efficient route for travellers between Jammu and Kashmir by offering an alternative that bypasses Srinagar and Jammu.

The official said the project has been handed over to the BRO, with work expected to resume shortly. The highway is slated for completion within two years, with a maintenance period of five years.