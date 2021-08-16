Constable recruitment scam: SSP Maqsood-ul-Zaman suspended

Srinagar: Government on Monday suspended Maqsood-ul-Zaman (JKPS), Commandant IR-8th battalion for “exhibiting conduct unbecoming of an officer” in his capacity as Member, Recruitment Board for recruiting constables for two border battalions.

“Disciplinary proceedings are contemplated by the Government against Maqsood ul Zaman, JKPS, Commandant IR-8th Bn., for exhibiting conduct unbecoming of an officer, in his capacity as Member, Recruitment Board, for recruitment against the posts of Constables for 02 Border Battalions,” reads a government order.

“Therefore, in exercise of powers under Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, Maqsood ul Zaman is placed under suspension, with immediate effect,” the order reads, adding, “It is further directed that during the period of suspension, he shall remain attached with the Police Headquarters, and shall be paid subsistence allowance and DA, as admissible in terms of Article 108-A of the J&K, CSR, 1956.” (GNS)