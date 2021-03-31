Conspiracy case: Pak militant of LeT sentenced 10 years imprisonment, says NIA

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency (NIA), Wednesday said that a Pakistani militant from Lashkar-e-Toiba was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and also slapped with a fine for hatching conspiracy to carry out attacks in India.

In a statement issued, the NIA spokesman said that last week (26.03.2021), Special Judge for NIA cases, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi, pronounced judgment in NIA Case No. RC11/2016/NIA/DLI (Conspiracy by Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT ) and convicted one accused namely Bahadur Ali alias Saifullah Mansoor, a Pakistani militant belonging to LeT under sections 120B, 121A, 489(C) of IPC, sections 17,18,20,38 of UA(P) Act, sections 7,10 & 25 of Arms Act, section 9B Explosives Act, section 4 of Explosive Substances Act, section 14 Foreigners Act and section 6(1A) Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act,1933 and sentenced him to ten years’ rigorous imprisonment and fine.

“This case was initially registered at PS NIA, New Delhi on 27.07.2016 pertaining to a larger conspiracy hatched by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an outfit, based in Pakistan, to commit militant attacks in India. As a part of this conspiracy, accused Bahadur Ali alias Saifullah Mansoor along with his two associates Abu Saad and Abu Darda, all trained militants of LeT had illegally infiltrated into J&K with the intention to carry out militant attacks at different places in India including Delhi, as per instructions given to them by their handlers in the LeT, based in Pakistan/ PaK,” the statement said, adding that “On 25.07.2016, accused Bahadur Ali was arrested at village Yahama Mukam, Handwara, Distt. Kupwara and large number of arms viz. AK-47 Rifle, UBGL, ammunition, hand Grenades, UBGL Shells, Military Map, Wireless Set, GPS, Compass, Indian Currency, Fake Indian Currency Notes etc. were recovered from him. During investigation Bahadur Ali had revealed about the recruitment, various training camps of LeT, trainings to LeT militants about handling of weapons, explosives, Wireless Sets, Night Vision Devices, GPS, Grid Reference etc. and modus operandi for motivating the newly recruited cadres for Jihad and militant acts in India by the leaders of LeT and also the details of launching pads of LeT in PaK. NIA had filed chargesheet against Bahadur Ali on 06.01.2017 in the case.”

The statement further said that later, two Pakistani terrorists of LeT who were associates of Bahadur Ali, namely Abu Saad and Abu Darda were killed in an encounter on 14.02.2017 at Hajan P.S. Kralgund Handwara, Distt. Kupwara.

During investigation two associates/ supporters of Bahadur Ali, namely Zahoor Ahmad Peer and Nazir Ahmad Peer both residents of Jammu and Kashmir were also arrested in this case—(KNO)