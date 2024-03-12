Congress opposed CAA for political reasons, not principle: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Congress always opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) due to the appeasement and vote bank politics adding that Constitution drafters at the time of country’s independence had promised refugees who leave Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan over oppression, will be granted Indian citizenship.

Addressing social media warriors’ meet in Secunderabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “We had said that we will bring CAA. Congress party kept opposing it. At the time of Independence, our Constitution drafters had promised that refugees coming from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan who are coming here after suffering oppression there will be granted citizenship by us.”

“However, due to appeasement and vote bank politics, Congress used to oppose it. By granting citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Sikhs and others, Narendra Modi ji has honoured them,” he added.

On Monday evening, the Union Home Ministry notified rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule.

The act aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants – including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians – who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Amit Shah further stated that due to the greed of the vote bank of certain sections, Congress even boycotted the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony.

“What was on the first page of our manifesto? We will build a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. For 500 years, devotees across the country wanted a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Ramlalla gets ‘virajman’ there with due respect. Congress party kept indulging in ‘atkaana, bhatkaana, latkaana’ for 70 years as far as the Ram Temple is concerned. Under the greed for ‘vote bank’, Congress even boycotted the Pran Pratishtha ceremony,” he said.

Asserting that the opposition today cannot accuse the BJP of any scams, Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Modi gave a corruption-free governance.

“In these 10 years, PM Narendra Modi has given political stability to the country. By ending the politics of ‘Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram’, PM Narendra Modi gave the 10-year-long government of absolute majority. In these 10 years, PM Modi gave a corruption-free governance. Allegations of corruption of lakhs and crores of rupees were hurled at BRS and Congress. But PM does not have any allegation of corruption of even 25 paise against him,” he said. (ANI)

