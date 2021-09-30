Congress’ national spokesperson wants J&K Govt to change this department’s name

The national spokesperson of Congress Abhishek Singhvi Thursday asked the J&K government to change the name of J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority which is more popularly known by its embarrassing acronym ‘LAWDA’, a Hindi expletive.

“Although not a big fan of name change, I’ll do a Bhajpa here and request the J&K authorities to change / slightly amend the name of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority,” Singhvi tweeted on Thursday.

The acronym LAWDA began trending after news agency ANI reported cleanliness drive conducted at the Dal Lake in Srinagar by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority.

We've deployed 15-16 more machines. Along with high tech machinery, authorities have also resort to manual cleaning process: Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Vice Chairman, LAWDA (29.09) pic.twitter.com/eI5Ycq2vY8 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

The full name of the organisation is actually Jammu & Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, which was created by the government of Jammu and Kashmir as an autonomous body to look after, manage and conserve water bodies and waterways of the state. Therefore, while the short form of the name should be JKLAWDA, LAWDA was used by ANI instead.